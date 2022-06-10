Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2
BOXING
• ShoBox: The New Generation, 8 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Texas at East Carolina, Greenville Super Regional, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 1, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Tennessee, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 1, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas A&M, College Station Super Regional, Game 1, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Women's College World Series Finals: Texas vs. Oklahoma, Game 3, Oklahoma City (if necessary), 7:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
• NCAA Men's Outdoor Championships: Day 2, 8 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, First Round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
NBA
• NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 4, 8 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. France, Group A, 1:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Seattle at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Today on radio
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, 1 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, 9 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• WBO Top Rank: Boxers Edgar Berlanga vs. Xander Zayas (Super-Middleweights), 10 p.m., ESPN
CFL
• Edmonton at British Columbia, 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Arkansas at North Carolina, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 1, 10 a.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Texas at East Carolina, Greenville Super Regional, Game 2, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Tennessee, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 2, 1 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas A&M, College Station Super Regional, Game 2, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Ole Miss at Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg Super Regional, Game 1, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Auburn at Oregon State, Corvallis Super Regional, Game 1, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: UCONN at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
• NCAA Women's Outdoor Championships: Day 4, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, 12 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, 2 p.m., CBS
• LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, 7 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, 9 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• The 154th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, 4 p.m., NBC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 275 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Oakland at Cleveland, 3 p.m., FS1
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco, 6 p.m., FOX
NHL
• Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 6 (If Necessary), 7:10 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group B, 11 a.m., FS1
• MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte FC, 2 p.m., ABC
USFL
• New Jersey vs. Michigan, 12 p.m., NBC
• Houston vs. Birmingham, 5 p.m., USA
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9
