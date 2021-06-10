Today on TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Women's College World Series: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Championship, Game 3 (if necessary), 2 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
• NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, First Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL 4: Featherweights and Lightweights, 9 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Seattle at Detroit, noon, MLBN
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Houston at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Kansas City at Oakland (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 3, 6:40 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Semifinal: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 2, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at Vegas, West Division Final, Game 6, 8 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, 7:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, 8 a.m. (TENNIS) and 10 a.m. (NBC and NBCSN)
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF: Diamond League, 1 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA
• Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., FM-93.9
