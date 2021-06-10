Braves celebration

Ozzie Albies (left), Ronald Acuña Jr., and the Atlanta Braves close a three-game series against division rival Philadelphia at 12:05 today on Bally Sports South and FM-93.9. [BRYNN ANDERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Brynn Anderson - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Women's College World Series: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Championship, Game 3 (if necessary), 2 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

• NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, First Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• PFL 4: Featherweights and Lightweights, 9 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• Seattle at Detroit, noon, MLBN

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Houston at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Kansas City at Oakland (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 3, 6:40 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference Semifinal: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 2, 9 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at Vegas, West Division Final, Game 6, 8 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, 7:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, 8 a.m. (TENNIS) and 10 a.m. (NBC and NBCSN)

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF: Diamond League, 1 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA

• Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., FM-93.9

