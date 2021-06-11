Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA tournament: East Carolina at Vanderbilt, Super Regional, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Stanford at Texas Tech, Super Regional, Game 1, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: N.C. State at Arkansas, Super Regional, Game 1, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Mississippi at Arizona, Super Regional, Game 1, 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
• NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 3, 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Second Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 260: Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov (Welterweights), 8 p.m., SHO
MLB
• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• San Diego at NY Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 3, 6:40 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 3, 9 p.m., ESPN
RODEO
• PBR: The Las Vegas Invitational, Round 1, 9 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA European Championship: Turkey vs. Italy, Group A, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
• North Division: Linemen vs. Alphas, 6 p.m., FS1
• North Division: Aviators vs. Conquerors, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, 7:45 a.m. (TENNIS) and 10 a.m. (NBC and NBCSN)
WNBA
• Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 220, noon, FS1
• IndyCar: The Grand Prix of Belle Isle, Race 1, 1 p.m., NBC
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, 3 p.m., FS1
• IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, 4 p.m., NBCSN
• SRX: From Stafford Motor Speedway, 7 p.m., CBS
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
• Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 8:30 a.m., ESPNU
BOXING
• Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (Super-Featherweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA tournament: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Super Regional, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: East Carolina at Vanderbilt, Super Regional, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Notre Dame at Mississippi State, Super Regional, 1 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA tournament: Stanford at Texas Tech, Super Regional, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: N.C. State at Arkansas, Super Regional, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: LSU at Tennessee, Super Regional, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: South Florida at Texas, Super Regional, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Ole Miss at Arizona, Super Regional, 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
• NCAA Outdoor Championships: Final Day, 5 p.m., ESPNU
DIVING
• Olympic Trials: Women's 3m Springboard Finals, 3 p.m., NBC
• Olympic Trials: Men's 10m Platform Finals, 7 p.m., NBC
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic, Lake Ray Roberts, 7 a.m., FOX
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S LACROSSE
• PLL: Cannons at Whipsnakes, 11 a.m., NBC
• PLL: Atlas at Redwoods, 2 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 263 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Western Conference Semifinal: Utah Jazz at L.A. Clippers, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., ABC
RUGBY
• Premiership: Sale at Exeter, 11:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• EUFA Euro: Wales vs. Switzerland, Group A, 7:30 a.m., ESPN
• EUFA Euro: Denmark vs. Finland, Group B, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• EUFA Euro: Belgium vs. Russia, Group B, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
• North Division: Aviators vs. Conquerors, 11 a.m., FOX
TENNIS
• WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, 8 a.m., NBC
--
Saturday on Radio
• Atlanta at Miami, 3:05 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.