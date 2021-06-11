Jayson Gonzalez baseball Vanderbilt

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• NCAA tournament: East Carolina at Vanderbilt, Super Regional, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: Stanford at Texas Tech, Super Regional, Game 1, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: N.C. State at Arkansas, Super Regional, Game 1, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: Mississippi at Arizona, Super Regional, Game 1, 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

• NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 3, 7 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Second Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 260: Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov (Welterweights), 8 p.m., SHO

MLB

• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN

• San Diego at NY Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 3, 6:40 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 3, 9 p.m., ESPN

RODEO

• PBR: The Las Vegas Invitational, Round 1, 9 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA European Championship: Turkey vs. Italy, Group A, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

• North Division: Linemen vs. Alphas, 6 p.m., FS1

• North Division: Aviators vs. Conquerors, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, 7:45 a.m. (TENNIS) and 10 a.m. (NBC and NBCSN)

WNBA

• Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 220, noon, FS1

• IndyCar: The Grand Prix of Belle Isle, Race 1, 1 p.m., NBC

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, 3 p.m., FS1

• IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, 4 p.m., NBCSN

• SRX: From Stafford Motor Speedway, 7 p.m., CBS

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

• Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 8:30 a.m., ESPNU

BOXING

• Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (Super-Featherweights), 9 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• NCAA tournament: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Super Regional, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: East Carolina at Vanderbilt, Super Regional, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: Notre Dame at Mississippi State, Super Regional, 1 p.m., ESPN

• NCAA tournament: Stanford at Texas Tech, Super Regional, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: N.C. State at Arkansas, Super Regional, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: LSU at Tennessee, Super Regional, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: South Florida at Texas, Super Regional, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: Ole Miss at Arizona, Super Regional, 9 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

• NCAA Outdoor Championships: Final Day, 5 p.m., ESPNU

DIVING

• Olympic Trials: Women's 3m Springboard Finals, 3 p.m., NBC

• Olympic Trials: Men's 10m Platform Finals, 7 p.m., NBC

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic, Lake Ray Roberts, 7 a.m., FOX

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

• PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

MEN'S LACROSSE

• PLL: Cannons at Whipsnakes, 11 a.m., NBC

• PLL: Atlas at Redwoods, 2 p.m., NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC 263 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., FOX

NBA

• Western Conference Semifinal: Utah Jazz at L.A. Clippers, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., ABC

RUGBY

• Premiership: Sale at Exeter, 11:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• EUFA Euro: Wales vs. Switzerland, Group A, 7:30 a.m., ESPN

• EUFA Euro: Denmark vs. Finland, Group B, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

• EUFA Euro: Belgium vs. Russia, Group B, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

• North Division: Aviators vs. Conquerors, 11 a.m., FOX

TENNIS

• WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, 8 a.m., NBC

Saturday on Radio

• Atlanta at Miami, 3:05 p.m., FM-93.9

