Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 5:55 a.m., ESPN
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, 9 a.m., NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, 3 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Super Regional, Noon, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Super Regional, 3 p.m., ESPN2, ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Super Regional, 6 p.m., ESPN2, ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Super Regional, 9 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and noon (CBS)
• PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, 7 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• NY Mets at LA Angels, 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, 8 a.m., FS1
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, 11 a.m., FS1
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, Group B, 1:30 p.m., FS2
• MLS: New England at Sporting KC, 2 p.m., ABC
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
• Best Of 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, noon, ABC
TRACK AND FIELD
• USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, 3 p.m., NBC
USFL
• Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m., FOX
• Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., FS1
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA tournament: Super Regional, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Super Regional, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Super Regional, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Super Regional, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 5, 8 p.m., ABC
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Group K, 8:50 a.m., FS2
• UEFA Nations League Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Belarus, Group K, 10:50 a.m., FS2
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Gold, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.