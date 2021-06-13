Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• IndyCar: The Detroit Grand Prix, Race 2, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• NHRA: The New England Nationals, New England Dragway, 12:30 p.m., FOX
• MotoAmerica: Day 2, Road America, 3 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, 5 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional, 8 p.m., ESPNU
DIVING
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Final, Men's Springboard, 6 p.m., NBC, and Women's Platform, 8 p.m., NBC
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Final Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN
• Atlanta at Miami, 12:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN
• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 4, 2 p.m., ABC
• Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 4, 7 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Stanley Cup Semifinal: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 1, 2 p.m., NBC
RUGBY
• MLR: Seattle at New England, 4 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA European Championship: England vs. Croatia, Group D, 7:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA European Championship: Austria vs. North Macedonia, Group C, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Ukraine, Group C, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• Copa América: Brazil vs. Venezuela, Group B, 4 p.m., FOX
• Copa América: Colombia vs. Ecuador, Group A, 7 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m., FS1
SWIMMING
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 7 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
• WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, 4:30 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: The French Open, Singles Final, 8 a.m., NBC
WNBA
• Washington at Atlanta, 2 p.m., NBATV
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 12:10 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional (If Necessary), noon, ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional (If Necessary), 3 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional (If Necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional (If Necessary), 9 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• NBA Playoff: TBA, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• NBA Playoff: TBA, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, Conference Final, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Euro: Scotland vs. Czech Republic, Group D, 7:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA Euro: Poland vs. Slovakia, Group E, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA Euro: Spain vs. Sweden, Group E, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
SWIMMING
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 2 Finals, 7 p.m., NBC
