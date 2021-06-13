Joc Pederson baseball

Joc Pederson and the Chicago Cubs cap a three-game series at Wrigley Field against the rival St. Louis Cardinals at 6 tonight on ESPN.

 Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• IndyCar: The Detroit Grand Prix, Race 2, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• NHRA: The New England Nationals, New England Dragway, 12:30 p.m., FOX

• MotoAmerica: Day 2, Road America, 3 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, 5 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional, 8 p.m., ESPNU

DIVING

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Final, Men's Springboard, 6 p.m., NBC, and Women's Platform, 8 p.m., NBC

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic, 7 a.m., FS1

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

• PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Final Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN

• Atlanta at Miami, 12:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN

• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 4, 2 p.m., ABC

• Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 4, 7 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Stanley Cup Semifinal: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 1, 2 p.m., NBC

RUGBY

• MLR: Seattle at New England, 4 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA European Championship: England vs. Croatia, Group D, 7:30 a.m., ESPN

• UEFA European Championship: Austria vs. North Macedonia, Group C, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

• UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Ukraine, Group C, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• Copa América: Brazil vs. Venezuela, Group B, 4 p.m., FOX

• Copa América: Colombia vs. Ecuador, Group A, 7 p.m., FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m., FS1

SWIMMING

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 7 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

• WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, 4:30 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP: The French Open, Singles Final, 8 a.m., NBC

WNBA

• Washington at Atlanta, 2 p.m., NBATV

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Miami, 12:10 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional (If Necessary), noon, ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional (If Necessary), 3 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional (If Necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: TBD, super regional (If Necessary), 9 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• NBA Playoff: TBA, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• NBA Playoff: TBA, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, Conference Final, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Euro: Scotland vs. Czech Republic, Group D, 7:30 a.m., ESPN

• UEFA Euro: Poland vs. Slovakia, Group E, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

• UEFA Euro: Spain vs. Sweden, Group E, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

SWIMMING

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 2 Finals, 7 p.m., NBC

