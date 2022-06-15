Today on TV
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Detroit, noon, MLBN
• Cincinnati at Arizona, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Milwaukee at NY Mets, 6 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
• LA Angels at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 1, 7 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• CPL: Cavalry FC at Valour FC, 7 p.m., FS2
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Eberle, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Eberle, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.