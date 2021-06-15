Today on TV
BOWLING
• PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 1, 7 p.m., FS1
• PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 2, 8 p.m., FS1
• PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 3, 9 p.m., FS1
HORSE RACING
• The Royal Ascot: Day 1, Ascot Racecourse, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 5, 7:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 2, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA European Championship: Hungary vs. Portugal, Group F, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA European Championship: France vs. Germany, Group F, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
SWIMMING
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats (taped), 5:30 p.m., NBC
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 7 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds, 4 and 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
