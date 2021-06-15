Giannis Antetokounmpo basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks seek a third straight win when the visit the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at 7:30 tonight on TNT. [MORRY GASH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Today on TV

BOWLING

• PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 1, 7 p.m., FS1

• PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 2, 8 p.m., FS1

• PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 3, 9 p.m., FS1

HORSE RACING

• The Royal Ascot: Day 1, Ascot Racecourse, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 5, 7:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 2, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA European Championship: Hungary vs. Portugal, Group F, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

• UEFA European Championship: France vs. Germany, Group F, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

SWIMMING

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats (taped), 5:30 p.m., NBC

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 7 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds, 4 and 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

