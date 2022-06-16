Today on TV

CFL

• Montreal at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, 8:30 a.m. (USA), 1 p.m. (NBC), 4 p.m. (USA)

• LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

MLB

• MLB Draft Combine, 11 a.m., MLBN

• Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN

• LA Angels at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 6, 8 p.m., ABC

TENNIS

• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.