Today on TV
CFL
• Montreal at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, 8:30 a.m. (USA), 1 p.m. (NBC), 4 p.m. (USA)
• LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• MLB Draft Combine, 11 a.m., MLBN
• Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• LA Angels at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 6, 8 p.m., ABC
TENNIS
• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.