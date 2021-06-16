Today on TV
BOWLING
• PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 4, 7 p.m., FS1
• PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 5, 8 p.m., FS1
HORSE RACING
• The Royal Ascot: Day 2, Ascot Racecourse, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Miami at St. Louis, noon, MLBN
• Pittsburgh at Washington, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Boston at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Semifinal: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 5, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montréal at Vegas, Game 2, 8 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA European Championship: Finland vs. Russia, Group B, 7:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA European Championship: Turkey vs. Wales, Group A, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Switzerland, Group A, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• Copa do Brasil: Coritiba at Flamengo, 3rd Round 2nd Leg, 7:30 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, 8 p.m., ESPN2
SWIMMING
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 7 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds, 4 and 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Boston at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
