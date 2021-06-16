Ender Inciarte baseball

Ender Inciarte and the Atlanta Braves host the Boston Red Sox at 6 tonight on ESPN and FM-93.9. [JIM RASSOL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jim Rassol - freelancer, FR171669 AP

Today on TV

BOWLING

• PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 4, 7 p.m., FS1

• PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 5, 8 p.m., FS1

HORSE RACING

• The Royal Ascot: Day 2, Ascot Racecourse, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Miami at St. Louis, noon, MLBN

• Pittsburgh at Washington, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Boston at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Semifinal: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 5, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montréal at Vegas, Game 2, 8 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA European Championship: Finland vs. Russia, Group B, 7:30 a.m., ESPN

• UEFA European Championship: Turkey vs. Wales, Group A, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

• UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Switzerland, Group A, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• Copa do Brasil: Coritiba at Flamengo, 3rd Round 2nd Leg, 7:30 p.m., FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, 8 p.m., ESPN2

SWIMMING

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 7 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds, 4 and 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Boston at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.