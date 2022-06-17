Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 12:55 p.m., ESPNU
• NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, 7 p.m., FS1
CFL
• Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 1, 1 p.m., ESPN
• College World Series: Notre Dame vs. Texas, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, 8:30 a.m. (USA), 3 p.m. (NBC)
• LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL 4 Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, 9 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• MLB Draft Combine, 11 a.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
TENNIS
• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Seattle at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 11:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 2:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
• ARCA Menards Series, 7 p.m., CBS
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, 8 p.m., FS1
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3's Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, 11 a.m., CBS
BOXING
• WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
CFL
• Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: Stanford vs. Arkansas, Game 3, 1 p.m., ESPN
• College World Series: Auburn vs. Ole Miss, Game 4, 6 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, 11 a.m., NBC
• LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• The Royal Ascot: From Ascot Racecourse, 8 a.m., NBC
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon (FS1), 2:30 p.m. (FS2)
MEN'S LACROSSE
• PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, noon, ABC
MLB
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Texas at Detroit, 3 p.m., FS1
• St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m., FOX
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), 6 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2, 7 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• USL: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC, 11 a.m., ESPN
• MLS: LAFC at Seattle, 2 p.m., ABC
• MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m., ESPN
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Fischer, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Fischer, 5 p.m., ESPNU
USFL
• Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, 11 a.m., USA
• Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., FOX
--
Saturday on radio
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., FM-93.9
