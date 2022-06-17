Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 12:55 p.m., ESPNU

• NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, 7 p.m., FS1

CFL

• Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 1, 1 p.m., ESPN

• College World Series: Notre Dame vs. Texas, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, 8:30 a.m. (USA), 3 p.m. (NBC)

• LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• PFL 4 Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, 9 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• MLB Draft Combine, 11 a.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

TENNIS

• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Seattle at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 11:55 a.m., ESPN2

• Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 2:55 p.m., ESPNEWS

• ARCA Menards Series, 7 p.m., CBS

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, 8 p.m., FS1

BIG3 BASKETBALL

• Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3's Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, 11 a.m., CBS

BOXING

• WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), 9 p.m., ESPN

CFL

• Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Stanford vs. Arkansas, Game 3, 1 p.m., ESPN

• College World Series: Auburn vs. Ole Miss, Game 4, 6 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, 11 a.m., NBC

• LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• The Royal Ascot: From Ascot Racecourse, 8 a.m., NBC

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon (FS1), 2:30 p.m. (FS2)

MEN'S LACROSSE

• PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, noon, ABC

MLB

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Texas at Detroit, 3 p.m., FS1

• St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m., FOX

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), 6 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2, 7 p.m., ABC

MEN'S SOCCER

• USL: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC, 11 a.m., ESPN

• MLS: LAFC at Seattle, 2 p.m., ABC

• MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m., ESPN

SOFTBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Fischer, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Fischer, 5 p.m., ESPNU

USFL

• Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, 11 a.m., USA

• Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., FOX

--

Saturday on radio

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., FM-93.9

