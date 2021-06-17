Freddie Freeman baseball

Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves open a four-game home series against the St. Louis Cardinals at 6:20 tonight on Bally Sports Southeast and FM-93.9. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, 11:30 a.m. (GOLF) and 6 p.m. (NBC)

HORSE RACING

• The Royal Ascot: Day 3, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• PFL 5: Welterweights & Light Heavyweights (Part 2), 8 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• Baltimore at Cleveland, noon, MLBN

• Arizona at San Francisco (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLBN

• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 6, 7:40 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 3, 7 p.m., USA

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, Group C, 7:30 a.m., ESPN

• UEFA European Championship: Denmark vs. Belgium, Group B, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

• UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Austria, Group C, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• Copa América Soccer: Colombia vs. Venezuela, Group B, 4 p.m., FS1

• Copa América Soccer: Peru vs. Brazil, Group B, 7 p.m., FS1

SWIMMING

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 7 p.m. (NBCSN) and 9 p.m. (NBC)

TENNIS

• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds, 4 and 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• New York at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.