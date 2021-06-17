Today on TV
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, 11:30 a.m. (GOLF) and 6 p.m. (NBC)
HORSE RACING
• The Royal Ascot: Day 3, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL 5: Welterweights & Light Heavyweights (Part 2), 8 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Baltimore at Cleveland, noon, MLBN
• Arizona at San Francisco (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLBN
• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 6, 7:40 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 3, 7 p.m., USA
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, Group C, 7:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA European Championship: Denmark vs. Belgium, Group B, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Austria, Group C, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• Copa América Soccer: Colombia vs. Venezuela, Group B, 4 p.m., FS1
• Copa América Soccer: Peru vs. Brazil, Group B, 7 p.m., FS1
SWIMMING
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 7 p.m. (NBCSN) and 9 p.m. (NBC)
TENNIS
• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds, 4 and 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• New York at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Today on Radio
MLB
• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
