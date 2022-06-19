Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Nitro RX: Round 1, 10:30 a.m., CNBC
• Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, 11:30 a.m., ABC
• FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m., CNBC
• NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, 2 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Texas, Game 5, 1 p.m., ESPN
• College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame, Game 6, 6 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, 9 a.m. (USA), 11 a.m. (NBC)
• LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. (FS1), 2 p.m. (FS2), 4 p.m. (FS1)
MLB
• Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Dodgers, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago White Sox at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• CPL: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton, 4 p.m., FS2
• MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC, 5 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC, 3 p.m., CBS
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, 5 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS
USFL
• Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., USA
• New Orleans vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m., FS1
WNBA
• Seattle at New York, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Connecticut at Washington, 1 p.m., CBS
• Minnesota at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: Game 7, 1 p.m., ESPN
• College World Series: Game 8, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., FS1
NHL
• Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 3, 7 p.m., ABC
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Blue, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.