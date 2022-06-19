US Open Golf 220619

The final round of the U.S. Open at The Country Club is on Sunday. [JULIO CORTEZ/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Nitro RX: Round 1, 10:30 a.m., CNBC

• Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, 11:30 a.m., ABC

• FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m., CNBC

• NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, 2 p.m., FOX

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Texas, Game 5, 1 p.m., ESPN

• College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame, Game 6, 6 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, 9 a.m. (USA), 11 a.m. (NBC)

• LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. (FS1), 2 p.m. (FS2), 4 p.m. (FS1)

MLB

• Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto, 12:30 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Dodgers, 3:30 p.m., MLBN

• Chicago White Sox at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• CPL: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton, 4 p.m., FS2

• MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC, 5 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC, 3 p.m., CBS

SOFTBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, 5 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS

USFL

• Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., USA

• New Orleans vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m., FS1

WNBA

• Seattle at New York, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Connecticut at Washington, 1 p.m., CBS

• Minnesota at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Game 7, 1 p.m., ESPN

• College World Series: Game 8, 6 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., FS1

NHL

• Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 3, 7 p.m., ABC

SOFTBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Blue, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

--

Monday on radio

MLB

• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

