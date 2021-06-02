MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• NCAA Championships, Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., 4 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, noon, MLBN
• San Diego at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress), 3 p.m., MLBN
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSO
• Boston at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Oakland at Seattle (Joined in Progress), 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Playoff, Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 5, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Eastern Conference Playoff, Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Playoff, Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 5, 8:30 p.m., NBATV
• Western Conference Playoff, Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 5, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff, Montréal at Winnipeg, North Division Final, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Playoff, Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 2, 9 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly, France vs. Wales, Nice, France, 1:50 p.m., ESPN2
• Copa Do Brasil, Brasiliense at Grêmio, 3rd Round Leg 1, 2:30 p.m., FS2
• Copa Do Brasil, Ceará at Fortaleza, 3rd Round Leg 1, 5 p.m., FS2
• Copa Do Brasil, Atlético Goianiense at Corinthians, 3rd Round Leg 1, 7:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA, The French Open, Second Round, Paris, 2 p.m., TENNIS
WOMEN'S WATER POLO
• U.S. vs. Hungary, El Segundo, Calif., 8 p.m., ESPNU
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Chattanooga at Rocket City, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.