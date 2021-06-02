MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• NCAA Championships, Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., 4 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, noon, MLBN

• San Diego at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress), 3 p.m., MLBN

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSO

• Boston at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Oakland at Seattle (Joined in Progress), 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Playoff, Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 5, 6 p.m., NBATV

• Eastern Conference Playoff, Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Playoff, Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 5, 8:30 p.m., NBATV

• Western Conference Playoff, Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 5, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Stanley Cup Playoff, Montréal at Winnipeg, North Division Final, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Stanley Cup Playoff, Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 2, 9 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly, France vs. Wales, Nice, France, 1:50 p.m., ESPN2

• Copa Do Brasil, Brasiliense at Grêmio, 3rd Round Leg 1, 2:30 p.m., FS2

• Copa Do Brasil, Ceará at Fortaleza, 3rd Round Leg 1, 5 p.m., FS2

• Copa Do Brasil, Atlético Goianiense at Corinthians, 3rd Round Leg 1, 7:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA, The French Open, Second Round, Paris, 2 p.m., TENNIS

WOMEN'S WATER POLO

• U.S. vs. Hungary, El Segundo, Calif., 8 p.m., ESPNU

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Chattanooga at Rocket City, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9

