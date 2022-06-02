France Tennis French Open

The French Open continues Thursday. [MICHEL EULER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Michel Euler

Today on TV

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Women's College World Series: Texas vs. UCLA, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Women's College World Series: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma, Game 2, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• Women's College World Series: Oregon St. vs. Florida, Game 3, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Women's College World Series: Arizona vs. Oklahoma St., Game 4, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, First Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, First Round, 2 p.m., USA

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Tampa Bay at Texas, 1 p.m., MLBN

• LA Angels at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• NY Mets at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 1, 8 p.m., ABC

NHL

• Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Colorado, Game 2, 7 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. Gibraltar, Group L, 10:50 a.m., FS2

• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Portugal, Group B, 1:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, 8 a.m. (TENNIS) and 10 a.m. (NBC) 

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.