Today on TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Women's College World Series: Texas vs. UCLA, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Women's College World Series: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma, Game 2, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• Women's College World Series: Oregon St. vs. Florida, Game 3, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Women's College World Series: Arizona vs. Oklahoma St., Game 4, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, First Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, First Round, 2 p.m., USA
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Tampa Bay at Texas, 1 p.m., MLBN
• LA Angels at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• NY Mets at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 1, 8 p.m., ABC
NHL
• Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Colorado, Game 2, 7 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. Gibraltar, Group L, 10:50 a.m., FS2
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Portugal, Group B, 1:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, 8 a.m. (TENNIS) and 10 a.m. (NBC)
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., FM-93.9
