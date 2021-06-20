Clint Capela basketball

Clint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks will visit the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at 7 tonight on TNT. [CURTIS COMPTON/ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION]

 Curtis Compton - member online, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula One: The French Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN

• IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

• FIA Formula E Championship: Round 9, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

BOWLING

• PBA: The King Of The Lanes 4, 1 p.m., FS1

• PBA: The King Of The Lanes 5, 2 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Virginia vs. Tennessee, Game 3, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Texas, Game 4, 6 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, 9 a.m. (GOLF) and 11 a.m. (NBC)

• LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, 1 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, noon, TBS

• St. Louis at Atlanta (game one), 1:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Cincinnati at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN

• St. Louis at Atlanta (game two), 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Western Conference Final, L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1, 2:30 p.m., ABC

• Eastern Conference Semifinal, Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 7, 7 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Stanley Cup Semifinal: Vegas at Montréal, Game 4, 7 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

• MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego, 5 p.m., FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Wales, Group A, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

• UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Turkey, Group A, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2

• MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, 1 p.m., ESPN

• Copa América: Venezuela vs. Ecuador, Group B, 4 p.m., FOX

• Copa América: Colombia vs. Peru, Group B, 7 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL: Kansas City at Portland, 3 p.m., CBS

SURFING

• WSL Championship Tour: The Surf Ranch Pro - Day 3, 3 p.m., FS1

SWIMMING

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 7 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Finals, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 8 p.m., NBC

WNBA

• New York at Los Angeles, 3 p.m., ESPN

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• St. Louis at Atlanta (Game 1), 1:10 p.m., FM-93.9

• St. Louis at Atlanta (Game 2), 6 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Stanford/N.C. State loser vs. Vanderbilt/Arizona loser, Game 5, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• College World Series: Stanford/N.C. State winner vs. Vanderbilt/Arizona winner, Game 6, 6 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (doubleheader), 4:10 p.m., Bally Sports South

• L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Final: Brooklyn/Milwaukee winner vs. Philadelphia/Atlanta winner, Game 1, 7 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 5 (if necessary), 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA European Championship: North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, Group C, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

• UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. Austria, Group C, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2

• UEFA European Championship: Russia vs. Denmark, Group B, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• UEFA European Championship: Finland vs. Belgium, Group B, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Copa América: Uruguay vs. Chile, Group A, 4 p.m., FS1

• Copa América: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Group A, 7 p.m., FS1

TRACK AND FIELD

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 6 p.m. (NBCSN) and 7 p.m. (NBC)

--

Monday on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (doubleheader), 4:10 p.m., FM-93.9

