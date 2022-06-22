Braves 062122

Phil Gosselin and the Braves continue their series against the Giants Wednesday. [HAKIM WRIGHT SR./THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 11, 1 p.m., ESPN

• College World Series: Ole Miss vs. TBD, Game 12, 6 p.m., ESPN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 5 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at Texas, 4 p.m., MLBN

• Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN

• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Kansas City at LA Angels, 9 p.m., MLBN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 4, 7 p.m., ABC

TENNIS

• Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• New York at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Today on radio

MLB

• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

