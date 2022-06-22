Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 11, 1 p.m., ESPN
• College World Series: Ole Miss vs. TBD, Game 12, 6 p.m., ESPN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 5 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Texas, 4 p.m., MLBN
• Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Kansas City at LA Angels, 9 p.m., MLBN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 4, 7 p.m., ABC
TENNIS
• Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• New York at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
