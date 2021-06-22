Raheem Sterling soccer

Raheem Sterling and England will play Czech Republic in the third and final group amtch of the European Championship at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN. [CARL RECINE/REUTERS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Tennessee vs. Texas, Game 7, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Virginia, Game 8, 6 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• Cincinnati at Minnesota, noon, MLBN

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South

• L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• NBA Draft Lottery, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference Final: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, Game 2, 8:10 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montréal at Vegas, Game 5, 8 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA European Championship: Czech Republic vs. England, Group D, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• UEFA European Championship: Croatia vs. Scotland, Group D, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

