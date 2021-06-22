Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: Tennessee vs. Texas, Game 7, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Virginia, Game 8, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Cincinnati at Minnesota, noon, MLBN
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
• L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• NBA Draft Lottery, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Final: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, Game 2, 8:10 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montréal at Vegas, Game 5, 8 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA European Championship: Czech Republic vs. England, Group D, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• UEFA European Championship: Croatia vs. Scotland, Group D, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
