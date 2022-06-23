Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, Game 14, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (If Necessary)
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, First Round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Colorado at Miami, 11 a.m., MLBN
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., Bally Sports South
• St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• Houston at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at San Diego, 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• 2022 NBA Draft: Round 1, 7 p.m., ABC
• 2022 NBA Draft: Round 2, 10 p.m., ESPN
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team O'Toole, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team O'Toole, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
• Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., FM-93.9
