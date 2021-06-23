Padres baseball

Fernando Tatis Jr. (left), Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 9 tonight on ESPN. [DERRICK TUSKAN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt, Game 9, 6 p.m., ESPN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 5 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Washington at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN

• San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South

• L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 1, 7:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 6, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA European Championship: Slovakia vs. Spain, Group E, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

• UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Poland, Group E, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2

• UEFA European Championship: Portugal vs. France, Group F, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• UEFA European Championship: Germany vs. Hungary, Group F, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Copa América: Ecuador vs. Peru, Group B, 4 p.m., FS1

• Copa América: Colombia vs. Brazil, Group B, 7 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

