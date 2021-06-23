Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt, Game 9, 6 p.m., ESPN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 5 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Washington at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN
• San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
• L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 1, 7:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 6, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA European Championship: Slovakia vs. Spain, Group E, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Poland, Group E, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
• UEFA European Championship: Portugal vs. France, Group F, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• UEFA European Championship: Germany vs. Hungary, Group F, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Copa América: Ecuador vs. Peru, Group B, 4 p.m., FS1
• Copa América: Colombia vs. Brazil, Group B, 7 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
