The NASCAR Cup Series goes to Nashville for The Ally 400 on Sunday. [MARK HUMPHREY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

AUTO RACING

• NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, 12:30 p.m., FS1

• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours Of The Glen, 1 p.m., USA

• NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, 2 p.m., FOX

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, 4 p.m., NBC

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, 2 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF 

• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

• LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, noon, NBC

• PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m. (FS2) and 2:30 p.m. (FS1)

MLB

• Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees, 12:30 p.m., MLBN

• Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego, 3:30 p.m., MLBN

• LA Dodgers at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6, 7 p.m., ABC

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA FC, 2 p.m., ABC

• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Canada, Round of 16, 2:50 p.m., FS2

• MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union, 5 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs. Dominican Republic, Round of 16, 7:20 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Round of 16, 9:20 p.m., FS2

SWIMMING

• FINA: The World Aquatics Championships, 11 a.m., NBC

TRACK AND FIELD

• USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4, 3 p.m. (NBC) and 4 p.m. (USA)

WNBA

• Minnesota at Chicago, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Today on radio

MLB

• LA Dodgers at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

Monday on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series Finals: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 3 (if necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, 5 a.m. (ESPN) and 10 a.m. (ESPN)

