Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, 12:30 p.m., FS1
• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours Of The Glen, 1 p.m., USA
• NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, 2 p.m., FOX
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, 4 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, 2 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, noon, NBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m. (FS2) and 2:30 p.m. (FS1)
MLB
• Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• LA Dodgers at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6, 7 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA FC, 2 p.m., ABC
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Canada, Round of 16, 2:50 p.m., FS2
• MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union, 5 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs. Dominican Republic, Round of 16, 7:20 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Round of 16, 9:20 p.m., FS2
SWIMMING
• FINA: The World Aquatics Championships, 11 a.m., NBC
TRACK AND FIELD
• USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4, 3 p.m. (NBC) and 4 p.m. (USA)
WNBA
• Minnesota at Chicago, 5 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• LA Dodgers at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series Finals: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 3 (if necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, 5 a.m. (ESPN) and 10 a.m. (ESPN)
