Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, 3 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, 4:30 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, 5:30, USA
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, 7 p.m., FS1
• NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, 9:30 p.m., FS1
CFL
• Hamilton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARITAL ARTS
• PFL 5 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• NY Mets at Miami, 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• LA Dodgers at Atlanta Braves, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NHL
• Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 5, 7 p.m., ABC
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Zerkle, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Toole vs. Team Zerkle, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
• Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 2, 9 p.m., CNBC
WNBA
• New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• LA Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, 2:30 p.m., USA
• Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway, 7 p.m., CBS
CFL
• Toronto at British Columbia, 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, noon, GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, noon, NBC
• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, 2 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Washington at Texas, 3 p.m., FS1
• LA Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m., FOX
• Seattle at LA Angels, 9 p.m., FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
• USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford, noon, ESPN
• MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United, 4 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, 6:30 p.m., FS1
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Toole vs. Team Fischer, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Fischer, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
TRACK AND FIELD
• USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3, 3 p.m., NBC
USFL FOOTBALL
• USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey Semifinal, 2 p.m., FOX
• USFL Playoff: New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Semifinal, 7 p.m., NBC
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• LA Dodgers at Atlanta Braves. 6:15 p.m., FM-93.9
