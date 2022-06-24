Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, 3 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, 4:30 p.m., USA

• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, 5:30, USA

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, 7 p.m., FS1

• NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, 9:30 p.m., FS1

CFL

• Hamilton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, 10 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARITAL ARTS

• PFL 5 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, 7 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• NY Mets at Miami, 5:30 p.m., MLBN

• LA Dodgers at Atlanta Braves, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

NHL

• Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 5, 7 p.m., ABC

SOFTBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Zerkle, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Toole vs. Team Zerkle, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

• Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 2, 9 p.m., CNBC

WNBA

• New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• LA Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, 2:30 p.m., USA

• Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway, 7 p.m., CBS

CFL

• Toronto at British Columbia, 9 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, noon, GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, noon, NBC

• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, 2 p.m., CBS

• PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweights), 9 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Washington at Texas, 3 p.m., FS1

• LA Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m., FOX

• Seattle at LA Angels, 9 p.m., FS1

MEN'S SOCCER

• USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford, noon, ESPN

• MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United, 4 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, 6:30 p.m., FS1

SOFTBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Toole vs. Team Fischer, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Fischer, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

TRACK AND FIELD

• USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3, 3 p.m., NBC

USFL FOOTBALL

• USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey Semifinal, 2 p.m., FOX

• USFL Playoff: New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Semifinal, 7 p.m., NBC

--

Saturday on radio

MLB

• LA Dodgers at Atlanta Braves. 6:15 p.m., FM-93.9

