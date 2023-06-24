Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 11 a.m., USA
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, noon, USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, 2:30 p.m., USA
BOXING
• Showtime Championship Main Card: Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams (Middleweights), 8 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• Armed Forces Cup: Championship, 11 a.m., FS1
• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, 2 p.m., NBC
• Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Final Round, 11 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Royal Ascot, 8 a.m., NBC
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon (FS1) and 3 p.m. (FS2)
MLB
• Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London, noon, FOX
• NY Mets at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., FS1
• Oakland at Toronto, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Houston at LA Dodgers, 6 p.m., FOX
• LA Angels at Colorado, 9 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Group A, 9 p.m., FS1
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Warren, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Warren, 3 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, noon, NBC
USFL
• North Division Championship: Michigan at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., NBC
WNBA
• Indiana at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on radio
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Sunday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, 6 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Golden Spikes Award Show, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, 2 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, 1 p.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MLB
• Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London, 9 a.m., ESPN
• NY Mets at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Arizona at San Francisco, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• Houston at LA Dodgers, 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts & Nevis, Group A, 2:30 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Qatar, Group B, 5 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Honduras, Group B, 7:30 p.m., FS1
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Garcia, noon, ESPNU
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Garcia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds, 11 a.m., TENNIS
USFL
• South Division Championship: New Orleans at Birmingham, 6 p.m., FOX
WNBA
• Washington at New York, noon, ABC
• Dallas at Los Angeles, 2 p.m., ABC
--
Sunday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 3 (If Necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Minnesota at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
NHL
• NHL Awards 2023, 7 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Martinique, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Panama, Group C, 8 p.m., FS1
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Minnesota at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.