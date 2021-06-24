Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: Texas vs. Virginia, Game 10, 6 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's Competition, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
• STX National Showcase: TBD, Pool Play, 7 p.m., ESPNU
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
• STX National Showcase: TBD, Championship, 6 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN
• Oakland at Texas (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN
• Houston at Detroit, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• NBA Draft Combine, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Western Conference Final: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 3, 8:10 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Semifinal: Vegas at Montréal, Game 6, 7 p.m., USA
MEN'S SOCCER
• Copa América: Bolivia vs. Uruguay, Group A, 4 p.m., FS1
• Copa América: Chile vs. Paraguay, Group A, 7 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• 5 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 8 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA
• Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
