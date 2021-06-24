Canadiens Golden Knights Hockey

Reilly Smith and the Vegas Golden Knights face elimination in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup semifinals against the Montreal Canadiens at 7 tonight on USA Network. [DAVID BECKER/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 David Becker - freelancer, FR170737 AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Texas vs. Virginia, Game 10, 6 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round, 10 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's Competition, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

• STX National Showcase: TBD, Pool Play, 7 p.m., ESPNU

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

• STX National Showcase: TBD, Championship, 6 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN

• Oakland at Texas (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN

• Houston at Detroit, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• NBA Draft Combine, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• Western Conference Final: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 3, 8:10 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Semifinal: Vegas at Montréal, Game 6, 7 p.m., USA

MEN'S SOCCER

• Copa América: Bolivia vs. Uruguay, Group A, 4 p.m., FS1

• Copa América: Chile vs. Paraguay, Group A, 7 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• 5 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 8 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA

• Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

