Atlanta Braves

Ehire Adrianza (left), Ender Inciarte and the Atlanta Braves will play the Cincinnati Reds at 6:10 tonight and 3:10 p.m. Saturday on Bally Sports Southeast and FM-93.9. [NOAH K. MURRAY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Noah K. Murray - freelancer, FR171374 AP

Today on TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

• AFL: Gold Coast at North Melbourne, 10:30 p.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

• ARCA Series: The AnywhereIsPossible 200, 5 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. N.C. State, Game 11, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• College World Series: Mississippi State vs. Texas/Virginia winner, Game 12, 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, 10 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Competition, 7 p.m., NBC

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

• STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, noon, ESPNU

• STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• LUX Fight League 14: Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno (Bantamweights), 6 p.m., FS2

• Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights), 8 p.m., SHO

• PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women's Lightweights, 9 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• MLB Draft Combine, noon, MLBN

• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

NBA

• NBA Draft Combine, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2, 7:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Stanley Cup Semifinal: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 7, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF, 7 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 4 p.m., NBCSN

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, 11 a.m., FS1

• NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-1, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• Motoamerica Superbike, 6 p.m., FS1

• Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, 7 p.m., CBS

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: TBD, Game 13, (if necessary), 1 p.m., ESPN

• College World Series: TBD, Game 14, (if necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, noon, NBC

• PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's Finals, 3 p.m., NBC

MEN'S LACROSSE

• PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MLB BASEBALL

• Kansas City at Texas, 3 p.m., FS1

• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 6 p.m., FOX

NBA

• Western Conference Final: TBD, Game 3, 8:10 p.m., ESPN

RUGBY

• MLR: San Diego at Austin, 9 p.m., FS1

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Amsterdam, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

• UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, London, 1:30 p.m., ABC

• MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

TRACK AND FIELD

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 8 p.m., NBC

WNBA

• Washington at Dallas, noon, CBS

--

Saturday on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9

