Today on TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL: Gold Coast at North Melbourne, 10:30 p.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
• ARCA Series: The AnywhereIsPossible 200, 5 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. N.C. State, Game 11, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• College World Series: Mississippi State vs. Texas/Virginia winner, Game 12, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Competition, 7 p.m., NBC
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
• STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, noon, ESPNU
• STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• LUX Fight League 14: Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno (Bantamweights), 6 p.m., FS2
• Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights), 8 p.m., SHO
• PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women's Lightweights, 9 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• MLB Draft Combine, noon, MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NBA
• NBA Draft Combine, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2, 7:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Stanley Cup Semifinal: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 7, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF, 7 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 4 p.m., NBCSN
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, 11 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-1, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• Motoamerica Superbike, 6 p.m., FS1
• Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, 7 p.m., CBS
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: TBD, Game 13, (if necessary), 1 p.m., ESPN
• College World Series: TBD, Game 14, (if necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, noon, NBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's Finals, 3 p.m., NBC
MEN'S LACROSSE
• PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
• Kansas City at Texas, 3 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 6 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Western Conference Final: TBD, Game 3, 8:10 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY
• MLR: San Diego at Austin, 9 p.m., FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Amsterdam, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, London, 1:30 p.m., ABC
• MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 8 p.m., NBC
WNBA
• Washington at Dallas, noon, CBS
--
Saturday on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9
