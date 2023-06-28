featured Sports on TV, Radio: June 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Harris II and the Braves continue their series against the Twins on Wednesday. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]
Today on TVMLB• Minnesota at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., Bally Sports South• Houston at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., MLBNNHL• 2023 NHL Draft: Round 1, 6 p.m., ESPNMEN'S SOCCER• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Group A, 6:30 p.m., FS1• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. U.S., Group A, 9 p.m., FS1WOMEN'S SOCCER• NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: San Diego Wave FC at Angel City FC, Group B, 9:30 p.m., CBSSNTENNIS• Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNISWNBA• Los Angeles at Chicago, 11 a.m., NBATV• Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., NBATV--Today on radioMLB• Minnesota at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., FM-93.9 