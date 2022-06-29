Giants Braves Baseball

Matt Olson and the Braves continue their series against the Phillies on Wednesday. [CURTIS COMPTON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MEN'S ICE HOCKEY

• Memorial Cup Tournament: Hamilton at Saint John, Championship, 5 p.m., NHLN

MLB

• Houston at NY Mets, noon, MLBN

• Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, 5:50 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, 8:50 p.m., FS2

• MLS: FC Dallas at LA FC, 9:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, 5 a.m. (ESPN) and 10 a.m. (ESPN)

WNBA

• Connecticut at Chicago, 11 a.m., NBATV

• Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBATV

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

