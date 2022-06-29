Today on TV
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MEN'S ICE HOCKEY
• Memorial Cup Tournament: Hamilton at Saint John, Championship, 5 p.m., NHLN
MLB
• Houston at NY Mets, noon, MLBN
• Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, 5:50 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, 8:50 p.m., FS2
• MLS: FC Dallas at LA FC, 9:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, 5 a.m. (ESPN) and 10 a.m. (ESPN)
WNBA
• Connecticut at Chicago, 11 a.m., NBATV
• Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
