Danilo Gallinari and the Atlanta Hawks look to even the Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece when they host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 at 7:30 tonight on TNT.

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St., Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN

CYCLING

• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 4, Redon to Fougères, 93.5 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4, 7:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

• 2021 NHL Awards Show, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA European Championship: England vs. Germany, Round of 16, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

• UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Ukraine, Round of 16, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, 5 a.m. (ESPN) and 10:30 a.m. (ESPN2)

WNBA

• Connecticut at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN2

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

