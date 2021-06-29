Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St., Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 4, Redon to Fougères, 93.5 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4, 7:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• 2021 NHL Awards Show, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA European Championship: England vs. Germany, Round of 16, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Ukraine, Round of 16, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, 5 a.m. (ESPN) and 10:30 a.m. (ESPN2)
WNBA
• Connecticut at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
