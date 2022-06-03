France Tennis French Open

The French Open finals take place Saturday morning. [CHRISTOPHE ENA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Christophe Ena

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, 4 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 7 p.m., FS1

• NHRA: Qualifying, 8 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. UCLA, Auburn Regional, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPN 2

• NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Wake Forest, College Park Regional, Game 1, 12 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas, Stillwater Regional, Game 1, 12 p.m., SECN

• NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame, Statesboro Regional, Game 1, 1 p.m., ACCN

• NCAA Tournament: San Diego vs. Vanderbilt, Corvallis Regional, Game 1, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Alabama St. at Tennessee, Knoxville Regional, Game 2, 5 p.m., SECN

• NCAA Tournament: Wright St. at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Regional, Game 2, 6 p.m., ACCN

• NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Oregon, Louisville Regional, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: New Mexico St. at Oregon St., Corvallis Regional, Game 2, 9 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 5, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 6, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Second Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Second Round, 2 p.m., USA

• PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN

NHL

• Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan, Group K, 8:50 a.m., FS2

• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Netherlands, Group D, 1:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, 7:30 a.m. (TENNIS) and 10 a.m. (NBC)

USFL

• Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m., USA

WNBA

• Connecticut at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., FM-93.9

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 10 a.m., FS1

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, 12:30 p.m., FS1

• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Detroit Grand Prix, 2 p.m., USA

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pacific Office Automation 147, 3:30 p.m., FS1

BOXING

• WBO Top Rank Main Card: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney (Lightweights), 8 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 11 a.m., ESPN

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 11 a.m., ESPN 2

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 9 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 9 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Women's College World Series: Texas vs. TBD, Game 7,  2 p.m., ABC

• Women's College World Series: Game 8, 6 p.m., ESPN

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite, 7 a.m., FS1

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The European Open, Third Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, 11:30 a.m. (GOLF) and 1:30 p.m. (CBS)

• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, 12 p.m. (USA) and 2 p.m. (NBC)

• PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., FOX

• Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

NHL

• Colorado at Edmonton, Game 3, 7 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

• WTA: The French Open, Final, 8 a.m., NBC

USFL

• New Orleans vs. Birmingham, 2 p.m., FOX

Saturday on radio

• Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., FM-93.9

