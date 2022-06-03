Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, 4 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 7 p.m., FS1
• NHRA: Qualifying, 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. UCLA, Auburn Regional, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPN 2
• NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Wake Forest, College Park Regional, Game 1, 12 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas, Stillwater Regional, Game 1, 12 p.m., SECN
• NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame, Statesboro Regional, Game 1, 1 p.m., ACCN
• NCAA Tournament: San Diego vs. Vanderbilt, Corvallis Regional, Game 1, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Alabama St. at Tennessee, Knoxville Regional, Game 2, 5 p.m., SECN
• NCAA Tournament: Wright St. at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Regional, Game 2, 6 p.m., ACCN
• NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Oregon, Louisville Regional, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: New Mexico St. at Oregon St., Corvallis Regional, Game 2, 9 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 5, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 6, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Second Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Second Round, 2 p.m., USA
• PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
NHL
• Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan, Group K, 8:50 a.m., FS2
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Netherlands, Group D, 1:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, 7:30 a.m. (TENNIS) and 10 a.m. (NBC)
USFL
• Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m., USA
WNBA
• Connecticut at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 10 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, 12:30 p.m., FS1
• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Detroit Grand Prix, 2 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pacific Office Automation 147, 3:30 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• WBO Top Rank Main Card: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney (Lightweights), 8 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 11 a.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 11 a.m., ESPN 2
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 9 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Women's College World Series: Texas vs. TBD, Game 7, 2 p.m., ABC
• Women's College World Series: Game 8, 6 p.m., ESPN
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The European Open, Third Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, 11:30 a.m. (GOLF) and 1:30 p.m. (CBS)
• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, 12 p.m. (USA) and 2 p.m. (NBC)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., FOX
• Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NHL
• Colorado at Edmonton, Game 3, 7 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• WTA: The French Open, Final, 8 a.m., NBC
USFL
• New Orleans vs. Birmingham, 2 p.m., FOX
--
Saturday on radio
• Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., FM-93.9
