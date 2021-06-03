Today on TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• World Series: James Madison vs. Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN
• World Series: Georgia vs. Oklahoma St., 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• World Series: Arizona vs. Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN
• World Series: Florida St. vs. UCLA, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., Bally Sports South
• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN
• Texas at Colorado (Joined in Progress), 3 p.m., MLBN
• Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Mets at San Diego (Joined in Progress), 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Western Conference Playoff: Denver at Portland, First Round, Game 6, 7 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at LA Lakers, First Round, Game 6, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, East Division Final, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Carolina at Tampa Bay, Central Division Final, Game 3, 7 p.m., USA
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA U-21 Euro Championship: Spain vs. Portugal, Semifinal, 10:50 a.m., ESPNU
• UEFA U-21 Euro Championship: Netherlands vs. Germany, Semifinal, 1:50 p.m., ESPNU
• CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
• North Division: Conquerors vs. Alphas, 6 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, 4 a.m., 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.