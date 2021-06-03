Monte Morris basketball

Monte Morris and the Denver Nuggets look to wrap up a series victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. on TNT. [JACK DEMPSEY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jack Dempsey - freelancer, FR42408 AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• World Series: James Madison vs. Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN

• World Series: Georgia vs. Oklahoma St., 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• World Series: Arizona vs. Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN

• World Series: Florida St. vs. UCLA, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., Bally Sports South

• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN

• Texas at Colorado (Joined in Progress), 3 p.m., MLBN

• Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Mets at San Diego (Joined in Progress), 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Western Conference Playoff: Denver at Portland, First Round, Game 6, 7 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at LA Lakers, First Round, Game 6, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, East Division Final, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Stanley Cup Playoff: Carolina at Tampa Bay, Central Division Final, Game 3, 7 p.m., USA

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA U-21 Euro Championship: Spain vs. Portugal, Semifinal, 10:50 a.m., ESPNU

• UEFA U-21 Euro Championship: Netherlands vs. Germany, Semifinal, 1:50 p.m., ESPNU

• CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

• North Division: Conquerors vs. Alphas, 6 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, 4 a.m., 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Today on Radio

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., FM-93.9

