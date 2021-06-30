Ozzie Albies baseball

Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves wrap up a two-game series at home against the first-place New York Mets at 6:20 tonight on Bally Sports South and FM-93.9. [BEN MARGOT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ben Margot - freelancer, FR171782 AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Vanderbilt, Game 3 (if necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 5, Individual Time Trial, Changé to Laval, 17 miles, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Arizona at St. Louis, noon, MLBN

• Tampa Bay at Washington, 3 p.m., MLBN

• L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Texas at Oakland (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Western Conference Final: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, Game 6, 8:10 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Final: Montréal at Tampa Bay, Game 2, 7 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, 5 a.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

