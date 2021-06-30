Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Vanderbilt, Game 3 (if necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 5, Individual Time Trial, Changé to Laval, 17 miles, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Arizona at St. Louis, noon, MLBN
• Tampa Bay at Washington, 3 p.m., MLBN
• L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Texas at Oakland (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Western Conference Final: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, Game 6, 8:10 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Final: Montréal at Tampa Bay, Game 2, 7 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, 5 a.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.