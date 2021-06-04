Christian Arroyo baseball

Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox open a three-game series against the New York Yankees at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. [DAVID J. PHILLIP/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 David J. Phillip - staff, AP

Today on TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

• AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda, 10:30 p.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

• ARCA Menards Series: The Dawn 150, 5 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• NCAA tournament: Liberty vs. Duke, Regional, Game 1, 11 a.m., ACCN

• NCAA tournament: Virginia at South Carolina, Regional, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: Army at Texas Tech, Regional, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: South Florida at Florida, Regional, Game 1, 11 a.m., SECN

• NCAA tournament: Florida St. vs. Southern Miss., Regional, Game 1, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: South Alabama vs. Miami, Regional, Game 2, 4 p.m., ACCN

• NCAA tournament: North Carolina vs. UCLA, Regional, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

• NCAA tournament: Presbyterian at Vanderbilt, Regional, Game 2, 6 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Women's College World Series: James Madison vs. Oklahoma State, Game 5, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Women's College World Series: Alabama vs. Florida State/UCLA winner, Game 6, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Second Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

• U.S. Championships: Day 2, 7 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN

• L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

NBA

• Western Conference Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, First Round, Game 6, 8 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Playoff: Montréal at Winnipeg, North Division Final, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., USA

• Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at Vegas, West Division Final, Game 3, 9 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly: Spain vs. Portugal, 12:25 p.m., ESPN

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

• North Division: Linemen vs. Aviators, 7 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, 4 a.m., 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• NCAA tournament: Alabama vs. N.C. State, 1 p.m., FM-93.9

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Women's College World Series: Alabama vs. Team TBA (joined in progress), FM-93.9

MLB

• L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, noon, FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• World Series: TBD, Game 7, 11 a.m., ESPN

• World Series: TBD, Game 8, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• World Series: TBD, Game 9, 6 p.m., ESPN

• World Series: TBD, Game 10, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The European Open, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Third Round, 1 p.m. (NBC) and 4 p.m. (GOLF)

• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, 2 p.m., CBS

• PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• The Epsom Derby, 9 a.m., NBCSN

• The Belmont Stakes Prep, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• The Belmont Stakes, 4 p.m., NBC

MEN'S LACROSSE

• PLL: Whipsnakes at Chaos, 4 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

• L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FOX

NHL

• Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, Second Round, 6:15 p.m., NBC

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

• South Division: Sea Lions at Generals, 2 p.m., FOX

• South Division: Blues vs. Jousters, 6 p.m., FS1

--

Saturday on Radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• NCAA tournament: Alabama vs. Team TBA, 2 p.m. OR 6 p.m., FM-93.9 (if no conflict with Braves)

MLB

• L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m., FM-93.9

