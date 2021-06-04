Today on TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda, 10:30 p.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
• ARCA Menards Series: The Dawn 150, 5 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA tournament: Liberty vs. Duke, Regional, Game 1, 11 a.m., ACCN
• NCAA tournament: Virginia at South Carolina, Regional, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Army at Texas Tech, Regional, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: South Florida at Florida, Regional, Game 1, 11 a.m., SECN
• NCAA tournament: Florida St. vs. Southern Miss., Regional, Game 1, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: South Alabama vs. Miami, Regional, Game 2, 4 p.m., ACCN
• NCAA tournament: North Carolina vs. UCLA, Regional, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
• NCAA tournament: Presbyterian at Vanderbilt, Regional, Game 2, 6 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Women's College World Series: James Madison vs. Oklahoma State, Game 5, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Women's College World Series: Alabama vs. Florida State/UCLA winner, Game 6, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Second Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
• U.S. Championships: Day 2, 7 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
NBA
• Western Conference Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, First Round, Game 6, 8 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Montréal at Winnipeg, North Division Final, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., USA
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at Vegas, West Division Final, Game 3, 9 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: Spain vs. Portugal, 12:25 p.m., ESPN
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
• North Division: Linemen vs. Aviators, 7 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, 4 a.m., 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on Radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA tournament: Alabama vs. N.C. State, 1 p.m., FM-93.9
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Women's College World Series: Alabama vs. Team TBA (joined in progress), FM-93.9
MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, noon, FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• World Series: TBD, Game 7, 11 a.m., ESPN
• World Series: TBD, Game 8, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• World Series: TBD, Game 9, 6 p.m., ESPN
• World Series: TBD, Game 10, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The European Open, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Third Round, 1 p.m. (NBC) and 4 p.m. (GOLF)
• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, 2 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• The Epsom Derby, 9 a.m., NBCSN
• The Belmont Stakes Prep, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• The Belmont Stakes, 4 p.m., NBC
MEN'S LACROSSE
• PLL: Whipsnakes at Chaos, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FOX
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, Second Round, 6:15 p.m., NBC
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
• South Division: Sea Lions at Generals, 2 p.m., FOX
• South Division: Blues vs. Jousters, 6 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday on Radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA tournament: Alabama vs. Team TBA, 2 p.m. OR 6 p.m., FM-93.9 (if no conflict with Braves)
MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.