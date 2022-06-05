French Open 060422

The French Open concluded Sunday. [THIBAULT CAMUS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300, 2:30 p.m., FS1

• NTT IndyCar Series: The Detroit Grand Prix, 2:30 p.m., USA

• FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premi Monster Energy, 4:30 p.m., CNBC

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 11 a.m., SECN, ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, noon, ACCN

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 2 p.m., SECN, ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 3 p.m., ACCN

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 6 p.m., ESPNU, ACCN

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 9 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Women's College World Series: Game 9, Oklahoma City, 2 p.m., ABC

• Women's College World Series: Game 10, Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Final Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, 11:30 a.m. (GOLF) and 1:30 p.m. (CBS)

• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Final Round, noon (USA) and 2 p.m. (NBC)

• PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., FS2

MLB

• LA Angels at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Colorado, 2:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• NY Mets at LA Dodgers, 3:30 p.m., MLBN

• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 2, 7 p.m., ABC

NHL

• Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 3, 2 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: San Marino vs. Malta, Group N, 7:50 a.m., FS2

• UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Ukraine, Playoff Final, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland, Group J, 10:50 a.m., FS2

• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Spain, Group B, 1:30 p.m., FS2

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, 4 p.m., FOX

• International Friendly: Canada vs. Panama, 6 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP: The French Open, Final, 8 a.m., NBC

TRACK AND FIELD

• ATL: The Music City Track Carnival, 11 a.m., ESPN2

USFL

• Michigan vs. Philadelphia, 11 a.m., FOX

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Colorado, 2:10 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, noon, ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 6 p.m., ESPN2, ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 9 p.m., ESPN2, ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Women's College World Series: Game 11, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Women's College World Series: Game 12, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• Women's College World Series: Game 13 (If Necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN

• Women's College World Series: Game 14, (If Necessary), 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Western Conference Final: Colorado at Edmonton, Game 4, 7 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Croatia vs. France, Group A, 1:30 p.m., FS1

