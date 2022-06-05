Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300, 2:30 p.m., FS1
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Detroit Grand Prix, 2:30 p.m., USA
• FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premi Monster Energy, 4:30 p.m., CNBC
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 11 a.m., SECN, ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, noon, ACCN
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 2 p.m., SECN, ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 3 p.m., ACCN
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 6 p.m., ESPNU, ACCN
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 9 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Women's College World Series: Game 9, Oklahoma City, 2 p.m., ABC
• Women's College World Series: Game 10, Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Final Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, 11:30 a.m. (GOLF) and 1:30 p.m. (CBS)
• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Final Round, noon (USA) and 2 p.m. (NBC)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., FS2
MLB
• LA Angels at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Colorado, 2:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• NY Mets at LA Dodgers, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 2, 7 p.m., ABC
NHL
• Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 3, 2 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: San Marino vs. Malta, Group N, 7:50 a.m., FS2
• UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Ukraine, Playoff Final, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland, Group J, 10:50 a.m., FS2
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Spain, Group B, 1:30 p.m., FS2
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, 4 p.m., FOX
• International Friendly: Canada vs. Panama, 6 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: The French Open, Final, 8 a.m., NBC
TRACK AND FIELD
• ATL: The Music City Track Carnival, 11 a.m., ESPN2
USFL
• Michigan vs. Philadelphia, 11 a.m., FOX
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Colorado, 2:10 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, noon, ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 6 p.m., ESPN2, ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Regional, 9 p.m., ESPN2, ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Women's College World Series: Game 11, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Women's College World Series: Game 12, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• Women's College World Series: Game 13 (If Necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN
• Women's College World Series: Game 14, (If Necessary), 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Western Conference Final: Colorado at Edmonton, Game 4, 7 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Croatia vs. France, Group A, 1:30 p.m., FS1
