Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN
• GT World Challenge: America, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Save Mart 350, 3 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 11 a.m., SECN
• NCAA tournament: Alabama vs. Team TBD, Regional, 2 p.m., SECN
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 5 p.m., SECN
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 9 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Women's College World Series: James Madison vs. UCLA/Oklahoma winner, Game 11, noon, ESPN
• Women's College World Series: Alabama vs. Oklahoma State/Florida State winner, Game 12, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Women's College World Series: James Madison vs. UCLA/Oklahoma winner, Game 13, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (if necessary)
• Women's College World Series: Alabama vs. Oklahoma State/Florida State winner, Game 14, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (if necessary)
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The European Open, Second Round, 5 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and 1:30 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., NBC
GYMNASTICS
• U.S. Championships: Men's second session (1 p.m., NBC) and Women's second session (6 p.m., NBC)
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MEN'S LACROSSE
• PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Cannons LC, noon, NBCSN
MLB
• Washington at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN
• L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 1, noon, ABC
• Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, First Round, Game 7, 2:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Winnipeg at Montréal, North Division Final, Game 3, 5 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at Vegas, West Division Final, Game 4, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
• MLR: Old Glory at New England, 5 p.m., FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA U-21: Germany vs. Portugal, Final, 1:50 p.m., ESPN2
• CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. (TENNIS) and 11 a.m. (NBC)
TRACK AND FIELD
• ATL: The Music City Track Carnival, 4 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Women's College World Series: Alabama vs. Oklahoma State/Florida State winner, Game 14 (if necessary), 8:30 p.m., FM-93.9
MLB
• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9 (if Alabama softball isn't playing)
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, noon, ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, noon, ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Regional, 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• World Series: TBD, Championship, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• NBA Playoff: Teams TBA, Second Round, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• NBA Playoff: Teams TBA, Second Round, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBA, Second Round, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBA, Second Round, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
--
Monday on Radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Alabama vs. Team TBA (if necessary), 3 p.m., FM-93.9
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• World Series: Championship, Game 1 (if Alabama is playing), 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
