Today on TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Women's College World Series: James Madison/Oklahoma winner vs. Alabama/Florida State winner, Championship, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Washington at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., FS1
• Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Semifinal: L.A. Clippers at Utah, Game 1, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Tampa Bay at Carolina, Central Division Final, Game 5, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 5, 8 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.