Today on TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Women's College World Series Finals: Texas vs. Oklahoma, Game 1, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
• NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1 (Men's), 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., MLBN
• Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• NY Yankees at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Diego OR Boston at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 3, 8 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Poland, Group D, 1:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: Portland FC at San Diego, 9 p.m., CBSSN
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
• Coverage of the 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
