TD garden 0608

The NBA Finals shift to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday. [MICHAEL DWYER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Michael Dwyer

Today on TV

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Women's College World Series Finals: Texas vs. Oklahoma, Game 1, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

• NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1 (Men's), 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., MLBN

• Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• NY Yankees at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FS1

• Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Diego OR Boston at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 3, 8 p.m., ABC

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Poland, Group D, 1:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL: Portland FC at San Diego, 9 p.m., CBSSN

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

• Coverage of the 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

