Sports on TV 0609

The Braves begin a four-game set at home against the Pirates Thursday. [HARKIM WRIGHT SR./THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] 

 Harkim Wright Sr.

Today on TV

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Women's College World Series Finals: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

• NCAA Women's Outdoor Championships: Day 2, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, First Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

MLB

• LA Dodgers at Chicago White Sox,, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), 4 p.m., MLBN

• Washington at Miami, 5:30 p.m., MLBN

• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Boston at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NHL

• Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 5, 7 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Portugal vs. Czech Republic, Group B, 1:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

