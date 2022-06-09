Today on TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Women's College World Series Finals: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
• NCAA Women's Outdoor Championships: Day 2, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, First Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• LA Dodgers at Chicago White Sox,, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), 4 p.m., MLBN
• Washington at Miami, 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Boston at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NHL
• Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 5, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Portugal vs. Czech Republic, Group B, 1:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
