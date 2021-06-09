Florida State softball

Kalei Harding and the Florida State Seminoles will play the Oklahoma Sooners in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series at 6 tonight on ESPN. [SUE OGROCKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Sue Ogrocki - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• World Series: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Championship, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

• NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1, 7 p.m. (ESPNU) and 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

MLB

• San Francisco at Texas, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Chicago Cubs at San Diego (joined in progress), 4 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at NY Islanders, East Division Final, Game 6, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Copa Do Brasil: Boavista at Vasco da Gama, Third Round Leg 2, 2:30 p.m., FS2

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Copa Do Brasil: Corinthians at Atlético, Third Round Leg 2, 7:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, 4 a.m., 5 a.m. and 1 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

