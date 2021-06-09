Today on TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• World Series: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Championship, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
• NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1, 7 p.m. (ESPNU) and 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
MLB
• San Francisco at Texas, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago Cubs at San Diego (joined in progress), 4 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at NY Islanders, East Division Final, Game 6, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Copa Do Brasil: Boavista at Vasco da Gama, Third Round Leg 2, 2:30 p.m., FS2
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Copa Do Brasil: Corinthians at Atlético, Third Round Leg 2, 7:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, 4 a.m., 5 a.m. and 1 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
