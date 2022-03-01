Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Dayton at Richmond, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Providence at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Tennessee at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• Mississippi at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN

• West Virginia at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Missouri at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• St. Bonaventure at VCU, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Florida at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Purdue at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Louisville at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Cincinnati at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Nevada at Boise St., 8 p.m., FS2

• Arizona at Southern Cal, 10 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C., 1:30 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• DFB-Pokal: FC St. Pauli at FC Union Berlin, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Coppa Italia Super Cup: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 1, 2 p.m., CBSSN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 1:50 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Dominican Republic, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 4:50 p.m., FS2

--

Today on radio

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• Deshler girls vs. Vigor, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

