Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Dayton at Richmond, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Providence at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Tennessee at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Mississippi at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN
• West Virginia at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Missouri at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• St. Bonaventure at VCU, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Florida at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Purdue at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Louisville at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Cincinnati at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Nevada at Boise St., 8 p.m., FS2
• Arizona at Southern Cal, 10 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C., 1:30 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• DFB-Pokal: FC St. Pauli at FC Union Berlin, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Coppa Italia Super Cup: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 1, 2 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 1:50 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Dominican Republic, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 4:50 p.m., FS2
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Deshler girls vs. Vigor, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
