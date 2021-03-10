Sports on TV
BOXING
• ShoBox The New Generation: Brandun Lee vs. Samuel Teah (Junior Welterweights), 8 p.m., SHO
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State vs. Syracuse, Second Round, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Miami vs. Clemson, Second Round, 1:30 p.m., ACCN
• Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Georgetown, First Round, 2 p.m., FS1
• Patriot League: Loyola (Md.) at Army, Semifinal, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Xavier, First Round, 5 p.m., FS1
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Louisville, Second Round, 5:30 p.m., ACCN
• Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Northwestern, First Round, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Big 12 Tournament: Kansas St. vs. TCU, First Round, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
• Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, 6 p.m., SECN
• Patriot League: Bucknell at Colgate, Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Second Round, 8 p.m., ACCN
• Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Penn St., First Round, 8 p.m., BTN
• Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Providence, First Round, 8 p.m., FS1
• Big 12 Tournament: Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma, First Round, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Nebraska, Second Round, 10 a.m., BTN
• Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs Northwestern, Second Round, 12:30 p.m., BTN
• Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Michigan St., Second Round, 5:30 p.m., FS2
• Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Iowa, Second Round, 8 p.m., FS2
• Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, 10 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• High Point at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Spring Training: Detroit vs. Philadelphia, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Vegas at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Los Angeles at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Jacksonville State at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
