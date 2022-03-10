James Harden 030922

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers host Harden's former team, the Brooklyn Nets, today. [MATT SLOCUM/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Atlantic Coast Tournament Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Big East Tournament Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., FS1

• Southeastern Tournament: Florida vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, SECN, 11 a.m., FS1

• Atlantic 10 Tournament: George Mason vs. Fordham, Second Round, 11 a.m., USA

• Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, 11:30 a.m., ESPN

• American Athletic Tournament: East Carolina vs. Cincinnati, First Round, noon, ESPNU

• Southeastern Tournament Second Round, 1 p.m., SECN

• Atlantic Coast Tournament Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., FS1

• Atlantic 10 Tournament Second Round, 1:30 p.m., USA

• Mountain West Tournament Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., CBSSN

• Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., ESPN

• American Athletic Tournament: Tulsa vs. Wichita St., First Round, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Mountain West Tournament: UNLV vs. Wyoming, Quarterfinal, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. South Carolina, Second Round, 5 p.m., SECN

• Atlantic 10 Tournament: UMass vs. George Washington, Second Round, 5 p.m., USA

• Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Baylor, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Atlantic Coast Tournament Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• American Athletic Tournament: South Florida vs. UCF, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Big East Tournament Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., FS1

• Southeastern Tournament Second Round, 7 p.m., SECN

• Atlantic 10 Tournament Second Round, 7:30 p.m., USA

• Mountain West Tournament Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Atlantic Coast Tournament Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

• Big 12 Tournament: Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech, Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Big East Tournament Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m., FS1

• Mountain West Tournament Quarterfinal, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• American Athletic Tournament Championship, 8 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Players Championship, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

NBA

• Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT

