Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Atlantic Coast Tournament Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Big East Tournament Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., FS1
• Southeastern Tournament: Florida vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, SECN, 11 a.m., FS1
• Atlantic 10 Tournament: George Mason vs. Fordham, Second Round, 11 a.m., USA
• Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
• American Athletic Tournament: East Carolina vs. Cincinnati, First Round, noon, ESPNU
• Southeastern Tournament Second Round, 1 p.m., SECN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• Atlantic 10 Tournament Second Round, 1:30 p.m., USA
• Mountain West Tournament Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., ESPN
• American Athletic Tournament: Tulsa vs. Wichita St., First Round, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Mountain West Tournament: UNLV vs. Wyoming, Quarterfinal, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. South Carolina, Second Round, 5 p.m., SECN
• Atlantic 10 Tournament: UMass vs. George Washington, Second Round, 5 p.m., USA
• Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Baylor, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• American Athletic Tournament: South Florida vs. UCF, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Big East Tournament Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., FS1
• Southeastern Tournament Second Round, 7 p.m., SECN
• Atlantic 10 Tournament Second Round, 7:30 p.m., USA
• Mountain West Tournament Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Big 12 Tournament: Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech, Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Big East Tournament Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m., FS1
• Mountain West Tournament Quarterfinal, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• American Athletic Tournament Championship, 8 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Players Championship, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
NBA
• Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.