Today on TV
BOXING
• ShoBox: The New Generation, 8:35 p.m., SHO
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Southeastern Tournament Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Atlantic 10 Tournament Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., USA
• Conference USA Tournament Semifinal, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
• American Athletic Tournament Quarterfinal, noon, ESPN2
• Southeastern Tournament Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Atlantic 10 Tournament Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., USA
• Conference USA Tournament Semifinal, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• American Athletic Tournament: Tulane vs. Temple, Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Mid-American Tournament Semifinal, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Metro Atlantic Tournament Semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Southeastern Tournament Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., SECN
• Atlantic 10 Tournament Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., USA
• Big East Tournament Semifinal, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Atlantic Coast Tournament Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Big 12 Tournament, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• American Athletic Tournament Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Mid-American Tournament Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Southeastern Tournament Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., SECN
• Metro Atlantic Tournament Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Atlantic 10 Tournament Quarterfinal, 7:30 p.m., USA
• American Athletic Tournament Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Big East Tournament Semifinal, 8 p.m., FS1
• Mountain West Tournament Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Big 12 Tournament Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Big West Tournament Semifinal, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Pac-12 Tournament Semifinal, 10:30 p.m., FS1
• Mountain West Tournament Semifinal, 11 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Big 12 Tournament: Kansas vs. Oklahoma, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
• America East Tournament: Albany at Maine, Championship, 4 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 10:30 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 12:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 200, 3:30 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• America East Tournament Championship, 10 a.m., ESPN2
• Ivy League Tournament Semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPNU
• Big Ten Tournament Semifinal, noon, CBS
• Southeastern Tournament Semifinal, noon, ESPN
• Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament Championship, noon, ESPN2
• Ivy League Tournament Semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Big Ten Tournament Semifinal, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• Southeastern Tournament Semifinal, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• American Athletic Tournament Semifinal, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Metro Atlantic Tournament Championship, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• American Athletic Tournament Semifinal, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Mountain West Tournament Championship, 5 p.m., CBS
• Big 12 Tournament Championship, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Southwestern Athletic Tournament Championship, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Big East Tournament Championship, 5:30 p.m., FOX
• Metro Atlantic Tournament Championship, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Big Sky Tournament Championship, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Atlantic Coast Tournament Championship, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
• Pac-12 Tournament Championship, 8 p.m., FOX
• Southland Tournament Championship, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Western Athletic Tournament Championship, 9 p.m., ESPNU
• Big West Tournament Championship, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Texas at South Carolina, 3 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Mississippi St. at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN
• Tennessee at Missouri, 1 p.m., SECN
• Texas A&M at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Third Round, noon, NBC
NBA
• Milwaukee at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• Philadelphia at Carolina, 2 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Burnley at Brentford, 9 a.m., USA
• MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle, 2:30 p.m., FOX
