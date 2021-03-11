Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
• Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Maryland, Second Round, 10:30 a.m., BTN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Virginia, Quarterfinals, 11 a.m., ESPN
• American Athletic Tournament: Temple vs. South Florida, First Round, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., FS1
• Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Kentucky, Second Round, 11 a.m., SECN
• Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio St., Second Round, 1 p.m., BTN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Georgia Tech, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Baylor, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Second Round, 1:30 p.m., SECN
• Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. San Diego St., Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• American Athletic Tournament: Tulane vs. Tulsa, First Round, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Big East Tournament: Seton Hall vs. St. John's, Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., FS1
• Mountain West Tournament: Nevada vs. Boise St., Quarterfinal, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., FS1
• Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Rutgers, Second Round, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
• Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• American Athletic Tournament: East Carolina vs. UCF, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Missouri, Second Round, 6 p.m., SECN
• Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Wisconsin, Second Round, 8 p.m., BTN
• Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., FS1
• Big 12 Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Mississippi, Second Round, 8:30 p.m., SECN
• Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Colorado St., Quarterfinal, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Colorado, Quarterfinal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• BTN Tournament: TBD vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, 10 a.m., FS2
• BTN Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., FS2
• BTN Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, 5:30 p.m., FS2
• BTN Tournament: TBD vs. Rutgers, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., FS2
• American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, 9 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Players Championship, First Round, Players Stadium Course, 11 a.m., GOLF
MLB
• Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers,7 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT
NBA G LEAGUE
• Playoffs: Lakeland Magic vs. Delaware Blue Coats, Championship, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
SAILING
• America's Cup: Races 3-4, 9 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals & Santiago-ATP Early Rounds, 3 p.m., TENNIS
