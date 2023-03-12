Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The United Rentals Work United 500, 2:30 p.m., FOX
BASEBALL
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Japan vs. Australia, Pool B, 5 a.m., FS1
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Netherlands vs. Italy, Pool A, 6 a.m., FS2
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Nicaragua vs. Israel, Pool D, 11 a.m., FS2
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Great Britain vs. Canada, Pool C, 2 p.m., FS1
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, 6 p.m., FS1
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Mexico vs. U.S., Pool C, 9 p.m., FS1
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Australia vs. Czech Republic, Pool B, 10 p.m., FS2
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Ivy League Tournament: Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Atlantic 10 Tournament: Championship, noon, CBS
• Southeastern Tournament: Championship, noon, ESPN
• American Athletic Tournament: Championship, 2:15 p.m., ESPN
• Big Ten Tournament: Championship, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show, 5 p.m., CBS
• NIT Selection Special, 9 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Patriot League Tournament: Holy Cross at Boston U., Championship, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Northeast Tournament: Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, Championship, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Colonial Tournament: Championship, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Big 12 Tournament: Championship, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Missouri Valley Tournament: Championship, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Women's Selection Special, 7 p.m. (ESPN) and 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Mississippi at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN
• Kentucky at Missouri, 1 p.m., SECN
• LSU at South Carolina, 3 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Final Round, noon, NBC
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
• Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. NY Mets, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• New York at LA Lakers, 8:15 p.m.
NBA G-LEAGUE
• G-League Ignite at Texas, 3:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Boston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m., TNT
• NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., TNT
• Vegas at St. Louis, 6 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United, 10:30 a.m., USA
• Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea, 7:25 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
XFL
• Arlington at St. Louis, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Vegas at D.C., 6 p.m., ESPN2
Monday on TV
BASEBALL
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: South Korea vs. China, Pool B, 5 a.m., FS2
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Israel vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, 6 p.m., FS1
• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: U.S. vs. Canada, Pool C, 9 p.m., FS1
NBA BASKETBALL
• Memphis at Dallas, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Phoenix at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
