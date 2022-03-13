Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Ruoff Mortgage 500, 2:30 p.m., FOX
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Ivy League Tournament Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship, noon, CBS
• Southeastern Tournament Championship, noon, ESPN
• American Athletic Tournament Championship, 2:15 p.m., ESPN
• Big Ten Tournament Championship, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show, 5 p.m., CBS
• NIT Selection Special, 8 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Patriot League Tournament: Bucknell at American, Championship, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Northeast Tournament: Bryant at Mount St. Mary's, Championship, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Southland Tournament Championship, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Big 12 Tournament Championship, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Missouri Valley Tournament Championship, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Special, 7 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Special (Extended Coverage), 8 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Tennessee at Missouri, 11 a.m., SECN
• Georgia at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SECN
• Mississippi St. at Florida, 3 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
• NCAA Men's & Women's Indoor Track & Field Championships, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Final Round, noon, NBC
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS1
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3:30 p.m., FS2
NBA
• New York at Brooklyn, noon, ABC
• Dallas at Boston, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• LA Lakers at Phoenix, 8 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Heritage Classic: Toronto vs. Buffalo, Hamilton Ontario, 3 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: Charlotte FC at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• USL: Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FASL: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 7:30 a.m., CNBC
TENNIS
• BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
Monday on TV
NBA
• Denver at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Milwaukee at Utah, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
MEN"S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace, 2 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
