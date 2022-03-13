Joel Embiid 031222

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers host the Denver Nuggets on Monday. [MATT SLOCUM/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Ruoff Mortgage 500, 2:30 p.m., FOX

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Ivy League Tournament Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship, noon, CBS

• Southeastern Tournament Championship, noon, ESPN

• American Athletic Tournament Championship, 2:15 p.m., ESPN

• Big Ten Tournament Championship, 2:30 p.m., CBS

• NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show, 5 p.m., CBS

• NIT Selection Special, 8 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Patriot League Tournament: Bucknell at American, Championship, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• Northeast Tournament: Bryant at Mount St. Mary's, Championship, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Southland Tournament Championship, 1 p.m., CBSSN

• Big 12 Tournament Championship, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Missouri Valley Tournament Championship, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Special, 7 p.m., ESPN

• NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Special (Extended Coverage), 8 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Tennessee at Missouri, 11 a.m., SECN

• Georgia at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SECN

• Mississippi St. at Florida, 3 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

• NCAA Men's & Women's Indoor Track & Field Championships, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Final Round, noon, NBC

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS1

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3:30 p.m., FS2

NBA

• New York at Brooklyn, noon, ABC

• Dallas at Boston, 2:30 p.m., ABC

• LA Lakers at Phoenix, 8 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Heritage Classic: Toronto vs. Buffalo, Hamilton Ontario, 3 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United, 9 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m., USA

• MLS: Charlotte FC at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m., FS1

• USL: Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m., FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• FASL: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 7:30 a.m., CNBC

TENNIS

• BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS

--

Monday on TV

NBA

• Denver at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Milwaukee at Utah, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

MEN"S SOCCER

• Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace, 2 p.m., USA

TENNIS

• BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS

