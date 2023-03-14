agate Sports on TV, Radio: March 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Willy Adames and team Dominican Republic face Israel in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday. [MARTA LAVANDIER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Marta Lavandier Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVBASEBALL• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Nicaragua vs. Venezuela, Pool D, 11 a.m., FS2• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Canada vs. Colombia, Pool C, 2 p.m., FS2• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Israel vs. Dominican Republic, Pool D, 6 p.m., FS1• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Great Britain vs. Mexico, Pool C, 9 p.m., FS1COLLEGE BASEBALL• Georgia Tech at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECNMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• NCAA Tournament: SE Missouri vs. Texas A&M-CC, First-Four, 5:40 p.m., TRUTV• NIT Tournament: Toledo at Michigan, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2• NIT Tournament: Hofstra at Rutgers, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPNU• NIT Tournament: Villanova at Liberty, First Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2• NIT Tournament: Yale at Vanderbilt, First Round, 8 p.m., ESPNU• NCAA Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi St., First-Four, 8:10 p.m., TRUTV• NIT Tournament: Bradley at Wisconsin, First Round, 8:30 p.m., ESPN• NIT Tournament: Seton Hall at Colorado, First Round, 10 p.m., ESPN2• NIT Tournament: Eastern Washington at Washington St., First Round, 10 p.m., ESPNUMLB• Spring Training: Washington vs. N.Y. Mets, noon, MLBN• Spring Training: L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland, 3 p.m., MLBN• Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. Kansas City (Split Squad), 8 p.m., MLBNNBA• Denver at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBATV• Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBATVNHL• Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m., ESPNMEN'S SOCCER• CONCACAF Champions League: Violette AC at Austin FC, Round of 16, 6:55 p.m., FS2• CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia at Atlas, Round of 16, 9:05 p.m., FS2TENNIS• BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Round of 16, noon, TENNIS Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan who died in I-65 crash was from Madison County; 3 people injuredLawrence County Schools opens mixed-use athletic buildingsNew businesses including formal wear shop show city attractive, official saysA blessing behind bars: Decatur man marks 50 years in jail ministryDecatur Daily moving to postal service deliveryBilly Russell MelsonFentanyl, meth account for numerous Decatur arrests in last weekGroup wants to rename Hartselle street for local war hero instead of disgraced French officialWalter Jackson Elementary remains on heightened alertPreliminary plans show turf fields on stair-stepped levels at new ballfield complex Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedJackson: Mayor cut him out of property discussions (3)Decatur Daily moving to postal service delivery (2)Priceville girls lock up first trip to final four in Birmingham (2)Three arrests made at Austin Junior; student had loaded gun (2)Darry Daws (1)Bobby Laron Kelso (1)Agriculture strong in the Valley, but farmers face challenges (1)Twin Towers end Priceville’s season (1)Biden's loan forgiveness plan a cynical ploy (1)Should the Decatur City Council spend $55 million on a recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park? (1)POINT/COUNTERPOINT: How do we define the Ukraine-Russia war at it's one-year anniversary? (1)Renasant Bank 'Gateway' expected to open in late March (1)Priceville falls to Prattville Christian in 4A state finals (1)Should the Alabama Legislature remove the sales tax on groceries? (1)DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company (1)Prison reform legislation deserves fair hearing (1)If you’re tough on crime, you better celebrate Missouri setting Lamar Johnson free (1)Books to Review (1)Howard Verner Jr. (1)Proposed Florida law is an attack on speech (1)City poised to borrow $30 million for new rec center, ballfields (1)Big stage: Contest at Calhoun 35 years ago was a game changer (1)Survey: 31% of underemployed cite transportation issues as barrier (1)New businesses including formal wear shop show city attractive, official says (1)Decatur homeless organization wants more help from city (1)Preliminary plans show turf fields on stair-stepped levels at new ballfield complex (1)A Wild Adventure: 'Madagascar Jr.' full of dancing and fun (1)Council to consider funding historic Horton home move on Monday (1)Funding for downtown alley project approved (1)Brother joins brother in jail after second arrest in Hartselle stabbing death (1) Top Jobs •MASTER TEACHER •MASTER TEACHER/PROGRAM MEP SUPERVISOR For details or to apply Online Poll Would a criminal indictment of Donald Trump hurt his campaign to be reelected as president? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.