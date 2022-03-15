Today on TV
BOWLING
• PBA: The WSOB Scorpion Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis., 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Michigan at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament: Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Southern, Opening Round, Dayton, Ohio, 5:30 p.m., TRU
• NIT: Missouri St. at Oklahoma, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN
• NIT: Belmont at Vanderbilt, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• NIT: Princeton at VCU, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• NIT: Oregon at Utah St., First Round, 8 p.m., ESPN
• NIT: Alcorn St. at Texas A&M, First Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• NIT: Cleveland St. at Xavier, First Round, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Indiana vs. Wyoming, Opening Round, Dayton, Ohio, 8 p.m., TRU
• NIT: St. Bonaventure at Colorado, First Round, 10 p.m., ESPN2
• NIT: Santa Clara at Washington St., First Round, 10 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Champions League: Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC, Quarterfinal Leg 2, Guatemala City, Guatemala, 6:55 p.m., FS2
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament: Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Southern, Opening Round, Dayton, Ohio, 5:30 p.m., FM-93.9
