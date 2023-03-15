featured Sports on TV, Radio: March 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email David Roddy and the Memphis Grizzlies face the Heat on Wednesday. [LM OTERO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] LM Otero Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVBASEBALL• World Baseball Classic: Australia vs. Cuba, Quarterfinal, 5 a.m., FS2• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Venezuela vs. Israel, Pool D, 11 a.m., FS2• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Mexico vs. Canada, Pool C, 2 p.m., FS2• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic, Pool D, 6 p.m., FS1• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: U.S. vs. Colombia, Pool C, 9 p.m., FS1MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• NCAA Tournament: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern, First-Four, 5:40 p.m., TRUTV• NIT Tournament: UCF at Florida, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2• NIT Tournament: Virginia Tech at Cincinnati, First Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2• NCAA Tournament: Nevada vs. Arizona St., First-Four, 8:10 p.m., TRUTV• NIT Tournament: UC Irvine at Oregon, First Round, 10 p.m., ESPN2WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, First-Four, 6 p.m., ESPNU• NCAA Tournament: Sacred Heart vs. Southern U., First-Four, 8 p.m., ESPNUMLB• Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN• Spring Training: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, 3 p.m., MLBN• Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., MLBN• Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 9 p.m., MLBNNBA• Memphis at Miami, 6:30 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast• Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:45 p.m., ESPN• Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:05 p.m., ESPNNHL• Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m., TNT• Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., TNTMEN'S SOCCER• Premier League: Brentford at Southampton, 2:30 p.m., USA• CONCACAF Champions League: Vancouver at Real España, Round of 16, 4:55 p.m., FS2• CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL at Orlando City, Round of 16, 7:05 p.m., FS2TENNIS• BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, noon, TENNIS Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Linguistics Basketball Tennis Games And Toys × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan who died in I-65 crash was from Madison County; 3 people injuredA blessing behind bars: Decatur man marks 50 years in jail ministryNew businesses including formal wear shop show city attractive, official saysBilly Russell MelsonFentanyl, meth account for numerous Decatur arrests in last weekGroup wants to rename Hartselle street for local war hero instead of disgraced French officialWalter Jackson Elementary remains on heightened alertSomerville woman dies in crash on Union Hill RoadHurshel LouAllenROUNDUP: West Morgan scores late to edge Danville Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedJackson: Mayor cut him out of property discussions (3)Decatur Daily moving to postal service delivery (2)Priceville girls lock up first trip to final four in Birmingham (2)Three arrests made at Austin Junior; student had loaded gun (2)Darry Daws (1)Bobby Laron Kelso (1)Agriculture strong in the Valley, but farmers face challenges (1)Twin Towers end Priceville’s season (1)Biden's loan forgiveness plan a cynical ploy (1)Should the Decatur City Council spend $55 million on a recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park? (1)POINT/COUNTERPOINT: How do we define the Ukraine-Russia war at it's one-year anniversary? (1)Renasant Bank 'Gateway' expected to open in late March (1)Priceville falls to Prattville Christian in 4A state finals (1)Should the Alabama Legislature remove the sales tax on groceries? (1)DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company (1)Prison reform legislation deserves fair hearing (1)If you’re tough on crime, you better celebrate Missouri setting Lamar Johnson free (1)Books to Review (1)Howard Verner Jr. (1)Proposed Florida law is an attack on speech (1)City poised to borrow $30 million for new rec center, ballfields (1)Big stage: Contest at Calhoun 35 years ago was a game changer (1)Survey: 31% of underemployed cite transportation issues as barrier (1)New businesses including formal wear shop show city attractive, official says (1)Decatur homeless organization wants more help from city (1)Preliminary plans show turf fields on stair-stepped levels at new ballfield complex (1)A Wild Adventure: 'Madagascar Jr.' full of dancing and fun (1)Council to consider funding historic Horton home move on Monday (1)Funding for downtown alley project approved (1)Brother joins brother in jail after second arrest in Hartselle stabbing death (1) Top Jobs MEP SUPERVISOR For details or to apply •MASTER TEACHER •MASTER TEACHER/PROGRAM Online Poll Should the city of Decatur move more aggressively to remove large, aging trees in its right-of-way? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.