Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Bryant vs. Wright St., Opening Round, 5:30 p.m., TRU
• NIT: Mississippi St. at Virginia, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• NIT: Iona at Florida, First Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Rutgers, Opening Round, 8 p.m., TRU
WOMEN"S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Incarnate Word vs. Howard, Opening Round, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: DePaul vs. Dayton, Opening Round, 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Florida St. at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN
NBA
• Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:45 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Boston at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Boston at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at CF Montréal, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 6:55 p.m., FS2
• UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Juventus, Round of 16 Leg 2, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• CONCACAF Champions League: New England at Pumas UNAM, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• BNP Paribas Open-WTA Quarterfinals; ATP Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Bryant vs. Wright St., Opening Round, 5:30 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.