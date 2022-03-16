NEC MBB 031522

Bryant guard Peter Kiss celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer in the Northeast Conference championship game against last week. Bryant is playing in its first NCAA tournament game. [CHARLES KRUPA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Bryant vs. Wright St., Opening Round, 5:30 p.m., TRU

• NIT: Mississippi St. at Virginia, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• NIT: Iona at Florida, First Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Rutgers, Opening Round, 8 p.m., TRU

WOMEN"S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Incarnate Word vs. Howard, Opening Round, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: DePaul vs. Dayton, Opening Round, 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Florida St. at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN

NBA

• Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:45 p.m., ESPNEWS

• Boston at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Boston at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at CF Montréal, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 6:55 p.m., FS2

• UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Juventus, Round of 16 Leg 2, 9 p.m., CBSSN

• CONCACAF Champions League: New England at Pumas UNAM, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• BNP Paribas Open-WTA Quarterfinals; ATP Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Bryant vs. Wright St., Opening Round, 5:30 p.m., FM-93.9

