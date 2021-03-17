Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Philadelphia 76ers at 6:15 tonight. The game will be on ESPN. [NICK WASS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nick Wass - freelancer, FR67404 AP

Sports on TV

BOWLING

• PBA: The WSOB XII Scorpion Championship, 6 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NIT Tournament: Toledo at Richmond, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• NIT Tournament: Western Kentucky at St. Mary's, First Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Marquette at Notre Dame, 3 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• North Dakota at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Nebraska at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN

MLB

• Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, noon, MLBN

• Spring Training: L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Spring Training: San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

• L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:35 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: TBD, Round of 16, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Copa do Brasil: Corinthians Paulista at Salgueiro Atlético, First Round, 7:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Acapulco-ATP & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, 7 p.m., TENNIS

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.