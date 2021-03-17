Sports on TV
BOWLING
• PBA: The WSOB XII Scorpion Championship, 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NIT Tournament: Toledo at Richmond, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• NIT Tournament: Western Kentucky at St. Mary's, First Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Marquette at Notre Dame, 3 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• North Dakota at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Nebraska at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN
MLB
• Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Spring Training: San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
• L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:35 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: TBD, Round of 16, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Copa do Brasil: Corinthians Paulista at Salgueiro Atlético, First Round, 7:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Acapulco-ATP & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, 7 p.m., TENNIS
