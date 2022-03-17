Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Mississippi at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament: Michigan vs. Colorado St., First Round, Indianapolis, 11:15 a.m., CBS
• NCAA tournament: S. Dakota St. vs. Providence, First Round, Buffalo, N.Y., 11:40 a.m., TRU
• NCAA tournament: Memphis vs. Boise St., First Round, Portland, Ore., 12:45 p.m., TNT
• NCAA tournament: Norfolk St. vs. Baylor, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m., TBS
• NCAA tournament: Longwood vs. Tennessee, First Round, Indianapolis, 1:45 p.m., CBS
• NCAA tournament: Richmond vs. Iowa, First Round, Buffalo, N.Y., 2:10 p.m., TRU
• NCAA tournament: Georgia St. vs. Gonzaga, First Round, Portland, Ore., 3:15 p.m., TNT
• NCAA tournament: Marquette vs. North Carolina, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m., TBS
• NCAA tournament: New Mexico St. vs. UConn, First Round, Buffalo, N.Y., 5:50 p.m., TNT
• NCAA tournament: St. Peter's vs. Kentucky, First Round, Indianapolis, 6:10 p.m., CBS
• NCAA tournament: Indiana vs. St. Mary's (Cal), First Round, Portland, Ore., 6:20 p.m., TBS
• NCAA tournament: Creighton vs. San Diego St., First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, 6:27 p.m., TRU
• NCAA tournament: Vermont vs. Arkansas, First Round, Buffalo, N.Y., 8:20 p.m., TNT
• NCAA tournament: San Francisco vs. Murray St., First Round, Indianapolis, 8:40 p.m., CBS
• NCAA tournament: Akron vs. UCLA, First Round, Portland, Ore., 8:50 p.m., TBS
• NCAA tournament: Texas Southern vs. Kansas, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, 8:57 p.m., TRU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament: Mount St. Mary's vs. Longwood, Opening Round, Raleigh, N.C., 6 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Florida St. vs. Missouri St., Opening Round, Baton Rouge, La., 8 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE WRESTLING
• NCAA Championships: First Round, Detroit, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Championships: Second Round, Detroit, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, First Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., 1 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at León, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 7:30 p.m., FS1
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• WNIT: Alabama at Troy, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.